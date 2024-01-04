8 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during January

After the buzz of Christmas and New Year, January can be a bit of a quiet month with people taking things easy after the festive season.
Your bank balance also might look a bit different after the festivities so we've put together a list of events that are absolutely free to attend in Glasgow so there is no excuse to just be stuck in the house. You will have the option to spend money if you wish while others are absolutely free.
From festivals to comedy shows, these are eight of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during January.
1. Red: International Photography Exhibition
The Glasgow Gallery of Photography are hosting a month long photography exhibition between Saturday 6 and Wednesday 31 January, with the theme Red. The exhibition includes photographs from around the world so why not pop into the gallery on High Street with admission being absolutely free!
2. St Mungo Festival
The St Mungo Festival will run between Monday 8 and Sunday 14 January with the festival being held around the feast day of Glasgow’s patron saint. Now in its 15th year, enjoy choir performances, walks, music, lectures and much more with all events being free of charge.
3. Glasgow Sketch Comedy Show
January can be a bit of a dull month, so why not brighten up your day by heading along to the Glasgow Sketch Comedy Show which will be held at The Old Hairdresser's on Renfield Lane on Wednesday 10 January with admission being free.
4. Celtic Connections: Session Tune Learning with Far North Retreats
Celtic Connections is one of the biggest events happening in Glasgow during January and you can get involved in the action absolutely free. There will be sessions for both beginners and improvers/experienced where you can play along with other musicians under the welcoming instruction of expert tutors from Far North Retreats.