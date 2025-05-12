Glasgow's cleansing service desperately needs more investment and workers. The amount of rubbish in the city centre and beyond is disgraceful to say the least.placeholder image
Glasgow's cleansing service desperately needs more investment and workers. The amount of rubbish in the city centre and beyond is disgraceful to say the least.

8 things Glasgow needs but doesn't have in 2025

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 12:32 BST

Our picks for 8 things Glasgow needs in 2025

Glasgow is one of the best cities on earth - everyone knows that - but there’s a lot that’s missing, that’s why we asked our readers what they’d like to see most in Glasgow.

Whether it was something we used to have which is sorely missed, or is a feature of other modern cities like Edinburgh, London or even Dundee that is absent from Glasgow, in this article we wanted to look at the things that are missing from Glasgow.

Take a look below at 8 things we want to see in Glasgow in 2025.

Potholes are a regular source of complaint for drivers on Glasgow's road - seemingly the issue has gotten a lot worse in the last few years. Even streets in the city centre are pockmarked with holes - not even mentioning the state of the roads in underprovided areas like North, East, and South West Glasgow.

1. Better pothole repairs

Potholes are a regular source of complaint for drivers on Glasgow's road - seemingly the issue has gotten a lot worse in the last few years. Even streets in the city centre are pockmarked with holes - not even mentioning the state of the roads in underprovided areas like North, East, and South West Glasgow. Photo: John Devlin

Glasgow's social housing stock is incredibly low - thanks to the lack of provision, Thatchers right to buy scheme, and a myriad of other factors. Now with a lot of the high flats being razed to the ground, the question remains, what will replace them?

2. More Council Housing

Glasgow's social housing stock is incredibly low - thanks to the lack of provision, Thatchers right to buy scheme, and a myriad of other factors. Now with a lot of the high flats being razed to the ground, the question remains, what will replace them? Photo: John Devlin

It's been over 125 years since the Glasgow Subway opened, and in that time we've not had one new station. Compare that to London Underground which is only 30 years older and it's a little bit embarrassing. Maybe it's time for an extension.

3. An extended Subway system

It's been over 125 years since the Glasgow Subway opened, and in that time we've not had one new station. Compare that to London Underground which is only 30 years older and it's a little bit embarrassing. Maybe it's time for an extension. | National World

As soon as one section of Sauchiehall Street is re-opened, it seems another part shuts. In 2025 we'd like to see the works on the city centre thoroughfare completely finished.

4. Completed works on Sauchiehall Street

As soon as one section of Sauchiehall Street is re-opened, it seems another part shuts. In 2025 we'd like to see the works on the city centre thoroughfare completely finished. | Declan McConville

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice