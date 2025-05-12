8 things Glasgow needs but doesn't have in 2025

Glasgow is one of the best cities on earth - everyone knows that - but there’s a lot that’s missing, that’s why we asked our readers what they’d like to see most in Glasgow.
Whether it was something we used to have which is sorely missed, or is a feature of other modern cities like Edinburgh, London or even Dundee that is absent from Glasgow, in this article we wanted to look at the things that are missing from Glasgow.
Take a look below at 8 things we want to see in Glasgow in 2025.
1. Better pothole repairs
Potholes are a regular source of complaint for drivers on Glasgow's road - seemingly the issue has gotten a lot worse in the last few years. Even streets in the city centre are pockmarked with holes - not even mentioning the state of the roads in underprovided areas like North, East, and South West Glasgow. Photo: John Devlin
2. More Council Housing
Glasgow's social housing stock is incredibly low - thanks to the lack of provision, Thatchers right to buy scheme, and a myriad of other factors. Now with a lot of the high flats being razed to the ground, the question remains, what will replace them? Photo: John Devlin
3. An extended Subway system
It's been over 125 years since the Glasgow Subway opened, and in that time we've not had one new station. Compare that to London Underground which is only 30 years older and it's a little bit embarrassing. Maybe it's time for an extension. | National World
4. Completed works on Sauchiehall Street
As soon as one section of Sauchiehall Street is re-opened, it seems another part shuts. In 2025 we'd like to see the works on the city centre thoroughfare completely finished. | Declan McConville