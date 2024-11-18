9 of the best places to meet Santa with the kids in and around Glasgow

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and as we begin to enter November, we can no longer put off the conversations about Christmas as the countdown has officially begun.
Once the pumpkins have been carved and the Halloween decorations have been put away, attention very swiftly turns to Christmas as you start to think about your big plan of action for the festive season.
If you have kids at home, one of the essentials is to get a visit to see Santa sorted. Mr Claus is expected to be busy this year, and although you could just join a queue at your local shopping centre, why not plan ahead or try something a little different this year? These spots in and around Glasgow are the perfect places to get into the Christmas spirit.
1. St. Enoch Centre
Wander through the North Pole, where twinkling lights and festive decorations create a mesmerising atmosphere. Take a selfie with one of Santa’s elves and write your Christmas list, before heading in to meet Santa! Already enjoyed your Christmas story and received your gift? Why not get your face-painted or take part in some arts and crafts! £15 from every ticket sold will go directly to our Charity Partner of the Year Street Soccer Scotland. | St. Enoch Centre
2. Silverburn Shopping Centre
Capture that magical moment when your little ones meet the season’s biggest star, Santa Claus! Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity will host daily meet and greet sessions with Santa and his elves from 30th November until 24th December outside Next. Meet and greet sessions will run 11am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 6pm daily. | Silverburn Shopping Centre
3. Winter Wonderland on Ashton Lane
Meet Santa and his reindeers on the cobbles of Ashton Lane on Sunday 24th of November | Supplied
4. Breakfast with Santa at Hampden Park
Treat the kids to an unforgettable experience at the home of Scottish football. The morning will include a visit and present from Santa as well as a behind the scenes dressing room tour. There will also be an opportunity to have a photo with the Scottish Cup. | Supplied
