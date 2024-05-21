3 . Try out the Sushi at SALT

When I first heard of a sushi restaurant opening in Hamilton I thought there was absolutely no chance it would be open longer than a couple of months. There was no shortage of egg on my face when it was fully booked out weeks in advance. It turns out the Lanarkshire palate is ready for some Japanese cuisine, to my knowledge SALT is the only independent restaurant doing exclusively Japanese food in either North or South Lanarkshire, I could be wrong - but regardless any other business will have a hard time living up to the standard set by the Cadzow Street eatery.