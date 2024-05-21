There are many great reasons to visit South Lanarkshire - from the rural charm of villages like Strathaven or the shopping destinations that rival the likes of Dubai in the East Kilbride shopping centre - but today we wanted to zero in on our favourite destination, Hamilton.
It’s one of the most historic and interesting spots in Lanarkshire in our opinion, from their proud mining heritage to their relationship with the upper-class Hamilton family from which they were granted their name.
It’s history spans far beyond the days of lairds and ladies though, going all the way back to the Roman occupation of Scotland with ruins like Bothwellhaugh.
In the modern day, Hamilton is one of the most attractive towns in Lanarkshire, alongside being one of the most accessible with a bus station and several train stations. You’ve got the beauty of rural Scotland right on your doorstep, alongside the charm and amenities you’ve come to expect from an urban town - like a big ASDA.
If you’re visiting Hamilton - here are 8 things you need to do while you’re there.
1. Catch Hamilton Accies play
Hamilton Academical FC are the team to support in South Lanarkshire - and you can catch them play at the ZLX stadium. You can also find the UEFA Fan Zone here for the Euros 2024 - and catch Scotland play live outdoors in the Summer. There's no better ways to watch the Euros in Hamilton.
2. Go for a swim
Hamilton Water Palace is the second best swimming baths in Lanarkshire - after the Time Capsule in Coatbridge of course, but Hamilton Water Palace was always a close second. A flume that loops outside of the building? Growing up that was as futuristic as it got.
3. Try out the Sushi at SALT
When I first heard of a sushi restaurant opening in Hamilton I thought there was absolutely no chance it would be open longer than a couple of months. There was no shortage of egg on my face when it was fully booked out weeks in advance. It turns out the Lanarkshire palate is ready for some Japanese cuisine, to my knowledge SALT is the only independent restaurant doing exclusively Japanese food in either North or South Lanarkshire, I could be wrong - but regardless any other business will have a hard time living up to the standard set by the Cadzow Street eatery.
4. JNKYRD - 25 Chapel Street
JNKYRD in my opinion is the coolest bar in Hamilton - great for young adults, those that are a bit too old for ROC but a bit too young for Hemingways. They do some really great grub for reasonable prices too - expect IPAs, micro-brews, and street food to a soundtrack of music played on vinyl.
