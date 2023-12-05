Alasdair Gray's Cowcaddens Streetscape in the Fifties has arrived at its new home in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

The renowned Cowcaddens Streetscape in the Fifties is one of Alasdair Gray's best-known works and what he called his “best big oil painting”.

Gray was a prolific poet, playwright, novelist, painter, and printmaker whose work continues to be celebrated in books, exhibitions, and the annual Gray Day which takes place on February, 25.

You can still find traces of his work across the city at Hillhead subway station and Oran Mor with his 1992 novel Poor Things being adapted into a film starring Emma Stone which is to be released in January 2024.

Bailie Annette Christie, chairperson of Glasgow Life, said: “This painting is a remarkable addition to our collection of works by the legendary Alasdair Gray. “It is a powerful image of Glasgow by an artist with strong links to the city and belongs in a public collection where Glaswegians and visitors can enjoy it.

"Acquisitions like this strengthen Glasgow’s world-class museum collections.