The Libertines announce Glasgow show: Here's when, where, and how to get tickets
The Libertines will play an intimate show in the West End in February next year at the Oran Mor as part of the Albionay Tour
The tour will see them perform at smaller 'intimate' venues across Britain in 2024. The Oran Mor date is set for February 16 next year.
Announcing the news on Facebook they wrote: "Excited to be going back to our roots in these small sweaty clubs, where we can see the whites of the crowds eyes."
Tickets are set to go on sale on Tuesday, November 14 at 10am.
The gig will place a few weeks before the release on their upcoming album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade set to release on Friday, March 8.