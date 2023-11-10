The Libertines will play an intimate show in the West End in February next year at the Oran Mor as part of the Albionay Tour

The tour will see them perform at smaller 'intimate' venues across Britain in 2024. The Oran Mor date is set for February 16 next year.

Announcing the news on Facebook they wrote: "Excited to be going back to our roots in these small sweaty clubs, where we can see the whites of the crowds eyes."

Guest DJ Carl Barat from the Libertines featured at one of the Pin Up Nights, Glasgow's biggest student club night of the early 2000's

Tickets are set to go on sale on Tuesday, November 14 at 10am.