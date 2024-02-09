Anderston back in time: Over 100 years of history in Glasgow in 14 pictures

Anderston is one of Glasgow's best known neighbourhoods which has undergone significant transformation over the years.

Originally, Anderston was formed as a village of weavers in the early 18th century before it became an independent burgh of barony in 1824 until it was made part of the city of Glasgow 22 years later.

The area was well known for it's industries such as shipbuilding, iron-founding, tool manufacturing and engineering due to the close proximity of the Clyde. Anderston became an area where many people from the Scottish Lowlands headed to for work with a large Irish immigrant population also settling in the area by 1831.

Parts of the area were damaged during the Second World War , with Anderston being completely changed as slum housing began to be pulled down. When a new motorway was to be built through the heart of the community at Anderston Cross, things were never the same. Many of the tenement blocks in the area were demolished in the 1970s to make way for the M8, with Anderston Cross being replaced by the Anderston Centre which is now known as Cadogan Square.

Here is a look back at the changing face of Anderston where the likes of Billy Connolly, Eddi Reader and Tony Roper grew up.

1 . Berkeley Street Berkeley Street pictured around 1980.

2 . Anderston Cross Railway and car stations at Anderston Cross around 1920.

3 . Anderston Centre Completed in 1973, the vast megastructure was designed by London-based architect Richard Seifert. It contained shops, leisure facilities, a bus station and housing, but almost all has been revamped or demolished.