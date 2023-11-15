These are the best neighbourhoods (schemes) to stay in Glasgow, according to Glaswegians

Glasgow is a city built on the back of many neighbourhoods (or schemes as we like to call them) - Glaswegian culture wouldn't be what it is today without neighbourhoods like Dennistoun, Finnieston, and the rest.

Without a doubt Glasgow has the best heritage, people, and patter out of any place in Scotland - although we may be a bit biased in that regard. That's why we asked our audience: 'What's the best neighbourhood to stay in Glasgow?'.

Are we saying one scheme in Glasgow is better than another? Not at all. One mans utopian dream scheme is another mans dystopian neighbourhood nightmare, we Glaswegians are a people of many different tastes - so it's impossible to say that one scheme is objectively better than another.

As one commenter put it:"It’s got to be wherever you are happy, with lovely neighbours and real friends and to me that is Glasgow"

Ranked in no particular order, these are the best schemes to live in Glasgow, according to Glaswegians.

1 . Blackhill Described in our comments as a quiet little hamlet in the East End, Blackhill has quite a reputation around it - but the people that grew up there will tell you there's nowhere else quite like it. (Pic: University of Edinburgh)

2 . Govan Govan, while it might have lost the shipbuilding trade, has a lot going on in the modern day - the scheme is host to all sorts of spots these days.

3 . Garrowhill "We have our own cocktail bar, and gastropub now. Take that Mount Vernon." (Pic: Redstripe Aerial Media)

4 . Gorbals The Gorbals got a few mentions - it's a southside scheme with a great heritage and even greater people.