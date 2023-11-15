Glasgow's best neighbourhoods 2023: The best schemes to stay in Glasgow, according to Glaswegians
These are the best neighbourhoods (schemes) to stay in Glasgow, according to Glaswegians
Glasgow is a city built on the back of many neighbourhoods (or schemes as we like to call them) - Glaswegian culture wouldn't be what it is today without neighbourhoods like Dennistoun, Finnieston, and the rest.
Without a doubt Glasgow has the best heritage, people, and patter out of any place in Scotland - although we may be a bit biased in that regard. That's why we asked our audience: 'What's the best neighbourhood to stay in Glasgow?'.
Are we saying one scheme in Glasgow is better than another? Not at all. One mans utopian dream scheme is another mans dystopian neighbourhood nightmare, we Glaswegians are a people of many different tastes - so it's impossible to say that one scheme is objectively better than another.
As one commenter put it:"It’s got to be wherever you are happy, with lovely neighbours and real friends and to me that is Glasgow"
Ranked in no particular order, these are the best schemes to live in Glasgow, according to Glaswegians.