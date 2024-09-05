Anniesland woman sets up Glasgow Glacier Gals events at Loch Lomond
Steph Williams from Anniesland runs cold water dipping events for women in Glasgow. Her first event sold out immediately on Eventbrite. Speaking about organising the events, she said: “It’s not just about the dipping,” said Steph. “Cold water immersion is what the ladies have in common, and that brings them together to socialise, connect and make new friends. “I was running paid for yoga and cold dip events but it got too cold to do yoga on the beach, so I decided to try free community cold dips followed by a fire pit and breakfast. It sold out quickly because many of the ladies who want to dip have friends who aren’t into it, but with us they can feel the safety in numbers and also learn the breathwork techniques to go under.”
Another Eventbrite organiser, Urban Ice Tribe in Wigan, holds monthly community cold water dips on Eventbrite that take place on a private lake, with around 40 – 60 regulars and newcomers getting together for a cold water nature dip with breathwork followed by a hot drink together.
The founder of Urban Ice Tribe, Ryan Abbot, who facilitates the sessions with his partner Rebecca Wilson, said: “There’s a real community vibe at the dips that is generally missing from society. We have people, from 18 to in their seventies, challenging themselves together and you can feel a communal buzz around the anxiety before they dip and the exhilaration after it. They are consciously together, breathing and dipping, sharing and listening. It’s a very beautiful experience.”
