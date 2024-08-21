Best Sandwiches in Glasgow 2025: The 10 best pieces in Glasgow ranked definitively

Sandwiches are a quintessential part of the Glaswegian diet - so we ranked the very best sandwiches you can find in Glasgow

Bread, meat, maybe a bit of veg, more bread. A sandwich. You’d think it’d be simple, it’s not hard to get wrong; but by god is it hard to get right. That’s why we put together this list of the best sandwiches you can find in Glasgow.

We love a bit of carbs here in Glasgow, we’ll put just about anything in a roll and eat it - a pie, fritters, another roll even - but today we’re looking at sandwiches, the little cousin of the roll in the bread family tree.

You’re spoiled for choice when it comes to a lunch-time meal here in Glasgow - no matter where you work in the city. Nearly every other café does some kind of specialty sandwich, but we wanted to rank the very best of the best for our audience.

Take a look below as we rank the 10 best sandwiches you can eat here in Glasgow in 2025, definitively.

1. Pork Sando - Ho Lee Fook

Not only is the Pork Sando my favourite sandwich in Glasgow, it may be my favourite menu item in the whole of Glasgow at the moment. Beautiful soft bread cushions a crispy bit of tonkatsu pork belly flanked on either end by some fermented cabbage slathered in kewpie mayo. It takes 3 days to make, and I honestly had tears in my eyes the first time I tried it. Don't let the price point of £9.50 put you off, I would honestly pay £20 for this. | Ho Lee Fook

2. New York Deli - Piece (City Centre / Finnieston)

You can't go wrong with any sandwich at Piece, many folks swear by the Dirty Fat Boy, but for my money, the best item on the menu is the New York Deli / Reuben sandwich. | Piece

3. Sister Midnight - Trongate

Sister Midnight are brand new on the scene and are already impressing with their hearty focaccia sandwiches - try out the Chicken Caesar. | Sister Midnight

4. Anything - Sub126 (City Centre)

The Chicken Vodka Parm Sub at Sub126. These guys do some truly great Italian-American style sandwiches - make sure to check out their specials. They also run a meatball marinarathon - a very messy meatball marinara eating competition. | Contributed

