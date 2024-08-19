New Indian tearoom and coffeehouse opens in Glasgow City Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular national chain, Chaiiwala, has opened in Glasgow City Centre

Chaiiwala have opened an outlet in Glasgow City Centre on George Street this month.

It is the cafe’s second franchise in Glasgow, with the first open on Springield Quay.

The new café is open on the former site of a takeaway and will offer chai, herbal, and English breakfast teas, alongside Indian lunch options like Bombay Bowls, wraps, and roti.

It opens at 82 to 86 George Street in a former retail unit. The cafe is expected to be popular amongst University of Strathclyde students given its proximity to the uni and student accomodation.

The Indian Chai chain first opened in 2016 in Leicester.