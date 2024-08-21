Best Sandwiches in Glasgow: The 8 best pieces in Glasgow ranked definitively

Bread, meat, maybe a bit of veg, more bread. A sandwich. You’d think it’d be simple, it’s not hard to get wrong; but by god is it hard to get right. That’s why we put together this list of the best sandwiches you can find in Glasgow.

We love a bit of carbs here in Glasgow, we’ll put just about anything in a roll and eat it - a pie, fritters, another roll even - but today we’re looking at sandwiches, the little cousin of the roll in the bread family tree.

You’re spoiled for choice when it comes to a lunch-time meal here in Glasgow - no matter where you work in the city. Nearly every other café does some kind of specialty sandwich, but we wanted to rank the very best of the best for our audience.

Take a look below as we rank the 8 best sandwiches you can eat here in Glasgow, definitively.

1 . Pork Sando - Ho Lee Fook Not only is the Pork Sando my favourite sandwich in Glasgow, it may be my favourite menu item in the whole of Glasgow at the moment. Beautiful soft bread cushions a crispy bit of tonkatsu pork belly flanked on either end by some fermented cabbage slathered in kewpie mayo. It takes 3 days to make, and I honestly had tears in my eyes the first time I tried it. Don't let the price point of £9.50 put you off, I would honestly pay £20 for this. | Ho Lee Fook

2 . New York Deli - Piece (City Centre / Finnieston) You can't go wrong with any sandwich at Piece, many folks swear by the Dirty Fat Boy, but for my money, the best item on the menu is the New York Deli / Reuben sandwich. | Piece

3 . Beef Shin Toastie - Outlier (Trongate) The Beef Shin toastie from Outlier on London Road is so decadent, its fit for a king really. One bite of this and you'll feel like you've ascended to the heavens. It's the closest thing you can find to American-style brisket in Glasgow. | Outlier

4 . Anything - Banh Mi & Tea For a Vietnamese sandwich, get yourself down to Banh Mi & Tea on Dumbarton Road. You won't be able to find anything else like it, and for just over £5 a sandwich - it's a must-visit. Again, you can't really go wrong with anything from the menu, but our favourite is the Pork Banh Mi. | Banh Mi & Tea