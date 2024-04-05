Scotland has produced many fine albums of the years and although we may be bias with some of our Glasgow favourites you just can’t ignore outstanding pieces of work.

We asked our readers what their favourite Scottish albums of all time were with over 200 people getting back to us in the comments to suggest bands and artists from Edinburgh, Paisley and Dundee.

There is no duplicates featured in the list meaning that no band has more than one album but people such as Bobby Gillespie, Gerry Rafferty and others do feature on albums more than once.

Here are 40 of the finest albums which Scotland has produced.

1 . New Gold Dream (81–82–83–84) - Simple Minds This album was a real turning point for Simple Minds as they gained commercial success across the UK and Europe and was the most popular album with our readers. It includes hits such as "Someone Somewhere in Summertime’", "Promised You a Miracle" and "Glittering Prize".

2 . A Walk Across The Rooftops - The Blue Nile A Walk Across The Rooftops was the debut album from The Blue Nile and has aged like a fine wine. ‘Tinseltown In The Rain’ perfectly encapsulates Glasgow.

3 . High Land, Hard Rain - Aztec Camera There is absolutely no question that High Land, Hard Rain is one of the finest Scottish albums of all time from East Kilbride band Aztec Camera. Roddy Frame wrote many of the songs on the album about the town.

4 . The Crossing - Big Country Big Country's The Crossing was one of the most popular picks by our readers. The Dunfermline band released their debut album in July 1983 with it featuring tunes such as "In a Big Country", "Chance" and "Fields of Fire".