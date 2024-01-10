Clyde 1: 50 years of Radio Clyde history in 7 pictures

Clyde 1 has been broadcasting to the people of Glasgow and the West for over 50 years

Clyde 1 recently celebrated their 50th anniversary on Hogmanay with the radio station first being broadcast at 10.30pm on 261 metres medium wave from studios in Anderston back in 1974.

Presenters from the station have become familiar household names to Glaswegians following on from Tony Currie being the first voice on air.

The station moved to new purpose-built premises in Clydebank nine years later with them remaining there ever since. At its heart, Radio Clyde has always made sure that they are a station for Glaswegians.

So whether you have tuned in to listen to the latest chart music, listened to the breakfast show or got travel advice from the late Captain George Muir in his helicopter, here is a look back at the station over the past five decades.

1 . Westlife Clyde 1’s Tiger Tim (front left) and Gavin Pearson (back right) with Westlife. Gavin still broadcasts on Clyde 1 on Sunday mornings 6am - 9am.

2 . Jackie Bird A young Jackie Bird Radio Clyde ‘Eye in the Sky’ helicopter.

3 . Clyde 1 Logo An old Clyde 1 badge with their radio debut being at 10.30pm on Hogmanay, 1973 broadcasting on 261 metres medium wave from studios at Anderston in Glasgow.