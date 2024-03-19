Billy Connolly in the Seventies: The Big Yin's rise to fame in 14 pictures

At the beginning of the seventies, Billy Connolly's group the Humblebums broke up with Gerry Rafferty going on to record his own solo album.
In 1972, he would make his theatrical debut in Cumbernauld with him also going on to appear at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Connolly would also release his first solo album which was called 'Billy Connolly Live!'.
After selling out Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre in 1974, Connolly had a huge career breakthrough the following year when he appeared on Parkinson where he told the famous bike joke.
Here is a look at Connolly's rise to success in the seventies in 14 pictures.
