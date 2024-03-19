Billy Connolly in the Seventies: The Big Yin's rise to fame in 14 pictures

At the beginning of the seventies, Billy Connolly's group the Humblebums broke up with Gerry Rafferty going on to record his own solo album.

In 1972, he would make his theatrical debut in Cumbernauld with him also going on to appear at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Connolly would also release his first solo album which was called 'Billy Connolly Live!'.

After selling out Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre in 1974, Connolly had a huge career breakthrough the following year when he appeared on Parkinson where he told the famous bike joke.

Here is a look at Connolly's rise to success in the seventies in 14 pictures.

1 . Billy Connolly (1975) Scottish comedian and folk singer Billy Connolly performing at the New Victoria Theatre (now the Apollo Victoria Theatre) in London on 15 October 1975.

2 . Billy Connolly (1974) Billy Connolly in front of Buckingham Palace in 1974. Photo: Keystone

3 . Billy Connolly (1975) Comedian Billy Connolly performs at the New Victoria Theatre in 1975.

4 . Billy Connolly (1974) The Big Yin standing outside the Pavilion Theatre where his show ‘The Billy Connolly Show’ was playing