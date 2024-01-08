Books of Glasgow: 14 of the all-time best Glasgow novels

Plenty of great books which have gripped readers have been set in or based on Glasgow

As a New Year's resolution many people challenge themselves to read more books with there being no shortage of great novels set in or based on Glasgow to choose from.

Just reading one more book than last year will achieve your goal and might even motivate you to pick up more books depending on how much you enjoy what you have read.

We've put together a list of great novels which reflect the city that every Glaswegian should have read at some point.

The likes of Alasdair Gray's Poor Things has recently been adapted into a film and is set to hit the screens in the UK this month, starring Emma Stone.

1 . Shuggie Bain "Shuggie Bain is the unforgettable story of young Hugh "Shuggie" Bain, a sweet and lonely boy who spends his 1980s childhood in run-down public housing in Glasgow, Scotland. Thatcher's policies have put husbands and sons out of work, and the city's notorious drugs epidemic is waiting in the wings."

2 . No Mean City "No book is more associated with the city of Glasgow than No Mean City. First published in 1935, it is the story of Johnnie Stark, son of a violent father and a downtrodden mother, the 'Razor King' of Glasgow's pre-war slum underworld, the Gorbals. The savage, near-truth descriptions, the raw character portrayals, bring to life a story that is fascinating, authentic and convincing."

3 . Laidlaw "When a young woman is found brutally murdered in Kelvingrove Park, only one man stands a chance of finding her killer. Jack Laidlaw. He is a man of contrasts, ravaged by inner demons but driven by a deep compassion for the violent criminals in Glasgow's underworld. But will Laidlaw's unorthodox methods get him to the killer in time, when the victim's father is baying for blood?"

4 . Poor Things Soon to be a major film starring Emma Stone, "this story of true love and scientific daring whirls the reader from the private operating-theatres of late-Victorian Glasgow through aristocratic casinos, low-life Alexandria and a Parisian bordello, reaching an interrupted climax in a Scottish church."