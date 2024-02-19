Register
Buchanan Street back in time: Over 130 years of Glasgow's city centre history in 15 pictures

Old images which show the transformation and changes on Buchanan Street in the heart of Glasgow city centre

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 19th Feb 2024, 13:19 GMT

Buchanan Street has been at the heart of shopping in the city for generations with a number of top brands having their Glasgow locations on the street.

In recent times, there has been further ideas to change the appearance of the street as plans have been put forward to demolish Buchanan Galleries which was opened only 25 years ago.

There is a desire for the plans to boost the day and night-time economies in the city and accommodate world-class shopping and a diverse mix of places to live, work and play with it likely that the street could look very different for future generations.

Have a look at these 15 pictures of Buchanan Street and some of the statues which no longer exist and how shopping once used to look.

This image of Buchanan Street in the early seventies was published by Glasgow Junior Chamber of Commerce in their shopping guide.

1. Buchanan Street (1974)

Buchanan Street station pictured in the 1970s before modernisation works.

2. Buchanan Street underground station

1990 was a special year for the city as Glasgow was declared European City of Culture. Here you can see the construction of the Royal Concert Hall which was later opened in October.

3. Buchanan Street (1990)

1990 was a special year for the city as Glasgow was declared European City of Culture. Here you can see the construction of the Royal Concert Hall which was later opened in October. Photo: TSPL

Horses and carts on the corner of Buchanan Street and Argyle Street in the early 20th century.

4. Buchanan Street (1914)

