Buchanan Street has been at the heart of shopping in the city for generations with a number of top brands having their Glasgow locations on the street.
In recent times, there has been further ideas to change the appearance of the street as plans have been put forward to demolish Buchanan Galleries which was opened only 25 years ago.
There is a desire for the plans to boost the day and night-time economies in the city and accommodate world-class shopping and a diverse mix of places to live, work and play with it likely that the street could look very different for future generations.
Have a look at these 15 pictures of Buchanan Street and some of the statues which no longer exist and how shopping once used to look.