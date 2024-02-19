Buchanan Street has been at the heart of shopping in the city for generations with a number of top brands having their Glasgow locations on the street.

In recent times, there has been further ideas to change the appearance of the street as plans have been put forward to demolish Buchanan Galleries which was opened only 25 years ago.

There is a desire for the plans to boost the day and night-time economies in the city and accommodate world-class shopping and a diverse mix of places to live, work and play with it likely that the street could look very different for future generations.

Have a look at these 15 pictures of Buchanan Street and some of the statues which no longer exist and how shopping once used to look.

1 . Buchanan Street (1974) This image of Buchanan Street in the early seventies was published by Glasgow Junior Chamber of Commerce in their shopping guide.

2 . Buchanan Street underground station Buchanan Street station pictured in the 1970s before modernisation works.

3 . Buchanan Street (1990) 1990 was a special year for the city as Glasgow was declared European City of Culture. Here you can see the construction of the Royal Concert Hall which was later opened in October. Photo: TSPL