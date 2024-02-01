The loud drilling noise on Buchanan Street explained
Considerable work to a unit on Buchanan Street has been going on for over a year
If you regularly pop into town and walk up or down Buchanan Street, you will have noticed that there is work being undertaken near the top of the street next to H&M at the subway station.
You might have asked yourself, "what is that loud noise?" but we can explain all.
Refurbishment developers Redpath construction are working alongside LandSec to deliver alterations to two units at 185-221 Buchanan Street which were previously home to Paperchase and GAP.
The process will involve down takings, strip out, alterations and merger of the two units to form one unit for fit out for the incoming tenant to the street.
A variety of community benefit initiatives including the donation of art material to Green Trees Nursery in Dalmarnock and the creation of a work experience placement for a young person living in Glasgow are to come from the project.
The latest update on the work on Buchanan Street is that a key milestone has been hit as the steel frame has now been installed which means the building is now ready for the arrival of glass which is to come soon.