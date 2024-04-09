Buildings of Glasgow: 14 Glasgow city centre buildings currently at risk

Glasgow has a lot of fantastic architectural glories spread across the city with many of the buildings having stood the test of time for decades.

It looks as though the city is about to lose one of those stunning pieces of work as the India Buildings on Bridge Street are set to be demolished after a roof collapsed with councillors and locals calling for an urgent action plan in the area.

We have taken a lot at the city centre where many great buildings lie vacant that you are likely to have passed when walking about town with two of the best known examples being the Lion Chambers and Egyptian Halls.

Here are 14 buildings in Glasgow city centre that are currently at risk.

1 . 71-75 Robertson Street The tall five-storey building in the city centre was marketed for sale in 2022 but the deadline has now passed. The Robertson Street building continues to deteriorate and there are several issues with decay and dampness.

2 . Lion Chambers The Glasgow art nouveau style building dates from the early Edwardian era and has been at risk for a number of years as plans to rejuvenate the building have been discussed for over a decade. A recent update finds that the general condition of the building continues to deteriorate with several upper windows being broken.

3 . Castle Chambers The building on West Regent Street dates between 1898-1902 with the architects being Frank Burnet & Boston (James Carruthers) with scuplture by Ernest Gillick. The building is currently on the market for sale but dampness continues to be an issue in the upper masonry where salt deposits, algae and vegetation growth are visible according to the buildings at risk register for Scotland.

4 . Egyptian Halls Designed by Alexander "Greek" Thomson, the continued demise of the Egyptian Halls has caused controversy for years. The A-listed building on Union Street went up for sale in March 2024. Photo: Copyright Historic Environment Scotland