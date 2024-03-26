Buildings of Glasgow: 30 of Glasgow’s most recognisable and best buildings

One of the most common things to tell any visitor who is coming to Glasgow for the first time to do is to look up and take notice of some of the buildings which you may pass while taking a walk around the city.
Glasgow has a rich architectural history with the likes of Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson both having made their mark on the landscape of the city.
Here is a list of 30 of Glasgow’s most iconic and best buildings with a bit of background history on them.
1. The University of Glasgow
The University of Glasgow was recently recognised as one of Europe’s most beautiful universities. It’s a wonderful place to explore with many Harry Potter fans believing that it has a striking resemblance to Hogwarts. Photo: University of Glasgow
2. Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery
The building opened in 1901 and has been a firm favourite of Glaswegian’s for over 100 years. It was designed by Sir John William Simpson and is built in the Spanish Baroque style with funding for the gallery coming from the 1888 International Exhibition in Kelvingrove Park. Photo: Canva
3. Gallery of Modern Art
Fronted by the famous statue of the Duke of Wellington with a traffic cone on his head, Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art was opened as a gallery in 1996 with the building in Royal Exchange Square dating back to 1778. It is currently home to Banksy’s ‘Cut and Run’ exhibition. Photo: Canva
4. Tolbooth
The surviving steeple at Glasgow Cross was designed by John Boyd in the Scottish baronial style with work being completed in 1634. The main block of the steeple was demolished in 1921 with the block having served as a courthouse and prison.
