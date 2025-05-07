Glasgow’s Southside is home to some of the most important and historical buildings in the city.
We wanted to shine a spotlight on buildings in the area and explore the history of them. Not all of these buildings are currently in use but have an interesting tale to tell.
There are examples of work by the great Alexander ‘Greek; Thomson as well as other well known architects who left their mark on city life.
Here are eight of the most historic and important buildings in Glasgow’s Southside.
1. Holmwood House
Designed by Alexander 'Greek' Thomson for paper magnate James Couper in 1857, Holmwood House in the Southside of Glasgow is one of the famous architects finest domestic creations. Photo: Google Maps
2. Govanhill Baths
The category B listed Edwardian public bathhouse was designed by the architect A.B. McDonald and opened between 1912 and 1917. An important function of the building in the early years was to provide clothes-washing facilities for local people whose tenement homes typically had no such facilities. | Govanhill Baths
3. St. Margarets Scottish Episcopal Church
The category B listed church was donated by Sir John Stirling Maxwell in 1908. The church, vestry and church hall were designed by Peter MacGregor Chalmers in 1895. The foundation stone for the church was laid by Robert Alexander Ogg. | St. Margarets Scottish Episcopal Church
4. Tramway
The building began life in 1893 as the Coplawhill tram shed and, in the early years of the twentieth century, it served as the city’s main tram terminus, depot and factory. Following the demise of the trams in the 1960s, the building was transformed into the Museum of Transport. In 1986, when the Museum of Transport to Kelvinhall in Glasgow’s West End, the vacant building faced demolition. | Tramway
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.