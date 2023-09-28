Neighbourhood Guide: Why Strathbungo is the place to be in Glasgow’s Southside

In recent years, Glasgow’s Southside has been considered to be the ‘new West End’ with the area bustling with cafes, bars and restaurants.

Strathbungo has not been immune to the changes with the neighbourhood having a fine balance of traditional bars mixed with new restaurants that have brought exciting flavours to the area.

With Queen’s Park on your doorstep, people from Strathbungo have their very own entrance to the park with there being fantastic community initiatives that go on such as Bungo at the Bells and Bungo in the Back Lanes which is organised by The Strathbungo Society.

So, whether you are looking to have a few pints in M.J. Heraghty’s or fancy trying some Scottish and Croatian fused food at Zinfandel, we’ve compiled a list of the best spots to check out in the area.

1 . Have a Guinness at M.J. Heraghty M.J. Heraghty is a Glasgow institution which has been serving the people of the Southside and further afield since 1890. Scottish singer Paolo Nutini likes to head here for a pint of Guinness.

2 . Get a steak at The McMillan The McMillan are a popular neighbourhood restaurant that serves one of the best steaks in town. Also try their Sunday roast.

3 . Admire Strathbungo Window Wanderland Strathbungo Window Wanderland sees the streets of Strathbungo be transformed into a spectacular, illuminated outdoor gallery.