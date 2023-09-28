Neighbourhood Guide: Why Strathbungo is the place to be in Glasgow’s Southside
Strathbungo is one of Glasgow’s most popular neighbourhoods
In recent years, Glasgow’s Southside has been considered to be the ‘new West End’ with the area bustling with cafes, bars and restaurants.
Strathbungo has not been immune to the changes with the neighbourhood having a fine balance of traditional bars mixed with new restaurants that have brought exciting flavours to the area.
With Queen’s Park on your doorstep, people from Strathbungo have their very own entrance to the park with there being fantastic community initiatives that go on such as Bungo at the Bells and Bungo in the Back Lanes which is organised by The Strathbungo Society.
So, whether you are looking to have a few pints in M.J. Heraghty’s or fancy trying some Scottish and Croatian fused food at Zinfandel, we’ve compiled a list of the best spots to check out in the area.