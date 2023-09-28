Register
BREAKING
Team news: Rangers starting XI v Livingston named as 4 changes made
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Viaplay Cup semi-final draw: Rangers paired against Hearts

Neighbourhood Guide: Why Strathbungo is the place to be in Glasgow’s Southside

Strathbungo is one of Glasgow’s most popular neighbourhoods

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST

In recent years, Glasgow’s Southside has been considered to be the ‘new West End’ with the area bustling with cafes, bars and restaurants.

Strathbungo has not been immune to the changes with the neighbourhood having a fine balance of traditional bars mixed with new restaurants that have brought exciting flavours to the area.

With Queen’s Park on your doorstep, people from Strathbungo have their very own entrance to the park with there being fantastic community initiatives that go on such as Bungo at the Bells and Bungo in the Back Lanes which is organised by The Strathbungo Society.

So, whether you are looking to have a few pints in M.J. Heraghty’s or fancy trying some Scottish and Croatian fused food at Zinfandel, we’ve compiled a list of the best spots to check out in the area.

M.J. Heraghty is a Glasgow institution which has been serving the people of the Southside and further afield since 1890. Scottish singer Paolo Nutini likes to head here for a pint of Guinness.

1. Have a Guinness at M.J. Heraghty

M.J. Heraghty is a Glasgow institution which has been serving the people of the Southside and further afield since 1890. Scottish singer Paolo Nutini likes to head here for a pint of Guinness.

The McMillan are a popular neighbourhood restaurant that serves one of the best steaks in town. Also try their Sunday roast.

2. Get a steak at The McMillan

The McMillan are a popular neighbourhood restaurant that serves one of the best steaks in town. Also try their Sunday roast.

Strathbungo Window Wanderland sees the streets of Strathbungo be transformed into a spectacular, illuminated outdoor gallery.

3. Admire Strathbungo Window Wanderland

Strathbungo Window Wanderland sees the streets of Strathbungo be transformed into a spectacular, illuminated outdoor gallery.

The Bungo have been serving the local community for over a decade now, the cafe is a great spot to head to for some brunch.

4. Have brunch at The Bungo

The Bungo have been serving the local community for over a decade now, the cafe is a great spot to head to for some brunch.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowRestaurantsBarsPeopleQueen's ParkCommunityFoodFood and Drink