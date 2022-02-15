A defining movie of the 1990s, Trainspotting was set in Edinburgh but almost entirely filmed in Glasgow, like Danny Boyle’s previous film, Shallow Grave.
To celebrate the iconic film, we’ve taken a look back at the role Glasgow played in it.
Crosslands, Queen Margaret Drive
The pub where Francis Begbie throws a pint glass was the Crosslands, now The BrewHaus on Queen Margaret Drive.
Studio filming
Studio filming took place in the disused Wills Tobacco cigarette factory, on Alexandra Parade. 30 of the film’s 50 locations were filmed in Dennistoun.
The building has since been redeveloped as CityPark.
Rouken Glen park
Many think the scene with Renton and Sick Boy shooting at dogs was filmed in the Meadows but it was actually Rouken Glen on the outskirts of Glasgow.
The George Hotel
A scene set in a London hotel room was filmed in the since-demolished George Hotel on Buchanan Street.
Azad Home Entertainment
The video shop was at 312 Dumbarton Road.
Swanney’s street
The street that Swanney (played by Peter Mullan) lived on was in Govan.
Jordanhill school
The school attended by Diane was Jordanhill in the West End.
Cafe D’Jaconelli
Cafe D’Jaconelli on Maryhill Road features in the scene where Spud prepares for a job interview over a milkshake.
Volcano club
The nightclub where Renton met Diane was Volcano, close to Kelvinhall Station is no longer standing. In its place is student flats.
Douglas Hotel
The Douglas Hotel in Clydebank was turned into fictional Leith pub "Port Sunshine" which in the original film was run by character Sick Boy. It made another appearance in the second film.
Trainspotting premiere
On 15 February 1996, the world premiere for Trainspotting was held in Glasgow with the cast in attendance.