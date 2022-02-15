It’s been 26 years today (15 February) that Trainspotting had its world premiere in Glasgow.

A defining movie of the 1990s, Trainspotting was set in Edinburgh but almost entirely filmed in Glasgow, like Danny Boyle’s previous film, Shallow Grave.

To celebrate the iconic film, we’ve taken a look back at the role Glasgow played in it.

Crosslands, Queen Margaret Drive

Picture: Daniel Naczk/WikiMedia

The pub where Francis Begbie throws a pint glass was the Crosslands, now The BrewHaus on Queen Margaret Drive.

Studio filming

Picture: TSPL

Studio filming took place in the disused Wills Tobacco cigarette factory, on Alexandra Parade. 30 of the film’s 50 locations were filmed in Dennistoun.

The building has since been redeveloped as CityPark.

Rouken Glen park

Figment/Noel Gay/Kobal/Shutterstock

Many think the scene with Renton and Sick Boy shooting at dogs was filmed in the Meadows but it was actually Rouken Glen on the outskirts of Glasgow.

The George Hotel

Picture: TSPL

A scene set in a London hotel room was filmed in the since-demolished George Hotel on Buchanan Street.

Azad Home Entertainment

The video shop was at 312 Dumbarton Road.

Swanney’s street

The street where Swanney lived was in Govan

The street that Swanney (played by Peter Mullan) lived on was in Govan.

Jordanhill school

The school attended by Diane was Jordanhill in the West End.

Cafe D’Jaconelli

Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Cafe D’Jaconelli on Maryhill Road features in the scene where Spud prepares for a job interview over a milkshake.

Volcano club

The student flats where Volcano once was. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The nightclub where Renton met Diane was Volcano, close to Kelvinhall Station is no longer standing. In its place is student flats.

Douglas Hotel

Picture: John Devlin

The Douglas Hotel in Clydebank was turned into fictional Leith pub "Port Sunshine" which in the original film was run by character Sick Boy. It made another appearance in the second film.

