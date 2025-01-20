Celebrities in Glasgow: 13 American celebrities who have visited Glasgow

Glasgow is a city with a real draw to it, almost like the LA of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that some of the biggest American celebrities have been spotted in the city.

Well-known names such as Jennifer Aniston, Christopher Walken and Eugene Levy all have connections to Glasgow which you can find out more about here.

They have taken to the stage on Sauchiehall Street, drunk pints in Partick and also stayed at the Grand Central Hotel so we wanted to talk a little bit about the big names who have been pictured in the city.

Here are 13 famous American celebrities who have visited Glasgow.

1 . Danny Kaye Danny Kaye performed a sell-out run at the Empire on Sauchiehall Street. He also provided the pre-match entertainment at the 1950 Glasgow Charity Cup Final at Hampden Park, between Celtic and Rangers. Photo: Harold Clements

2 . Gene Kelly Gene Kelly visited the city in 1953 when he was scouting for locations for his forthcoming movie Brigadoon with the start posing for a terrific photograph on Gordon Street after staying at the Central Hotel. | FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch

3 . Bing Crosby Bing Crosby was pictured flying into Glasgow Airport in 1966 before he headed to Gleneagles for a celebrity golf tournament. Crosby also starred in a Tennent’s lager TV advertisement which was supposedly filmed in a Partick pub. | AFP via Getty Images

4 . Frank Sinatra The legendary crooner stayed at the Central Hotel in 1990 when he visited Glasgow to perform as part of the City of Culture celebrations. Sinatra played a concert at Ibrox. Speaking about his time in Glasgow, Sinatra said: "I was shown so much love and warmth at the Ibrox Stadium concert that I am still overwhelmed by the reception I received." | Supplied