Glasgow celebrities: 16 famous faces you didn't know had a connection to Glasgow

There is a long list of famous faces who can claim to call Glasgow home with many making no secret of where they come from.
The likes of Billy Connolly, Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Alex Ferguson are amongst some of the most famous faces that people instantly connect to Glasgow.
We are proud of the city's reputation as Glaswegians have made their mark on many different industries at home and abroad with us putting together a list of famous faces who have a connection to Glasgow - whether it be through a parent or significant moment or milestone in their life.
From world-renowned painters to one of the greatest and most influential scientists of all time - here are 16 famous faces who have a Glasgow connection.
1. Keira Knightley
Hollywood A-lister Keira Knightley finds her roots in Glasgow through her Scottish mum, Sharman Macdonald who was born in Glasgow. Her brother Caleb was also married in Glasgow in 2011 at Pollokshields Burgh Hall.
2. Vincent van Gogh
Alexander Reid was a close-friend of Vincent van Gogh and one of the most influential art dealers to come out of Glasgow. The pair became friends after Reid who grew up in Finnieston moved to Paris to study under Theo Van Gogh - the art dealer brother of Vincent Van Gogh. It wasn’t long until Reid encountered the Dutch painter - and the two struck up a good friendship - so much so that Vincent moved in with Alexander Reid and Theo at 54 Rue Lepic - right next to the Moulin Rouge.
3. Jennifer Aniston
Glasgow can claim to be the home to some pretty big celebrities, with Friends star Jennifer Aniston having a Glasgow connection. Aniston's grandfather Gordon McLean Dow had a Glaswegian great-grandfather called Neil McLean who was born in Glasgow in 1809. His parents were married at St Columba Church of Scotland on St Vincent Street in 1808. Photo: Getty
4. John F. Kennedy
A young John F. Kennedy was sent to Glasgow to represent his father Ambassador Kennedy in 1939 after the sinking of TSS Athenia. He made his first ever public speech in Glasgow at the Beresford Hotel on Sauchiehall Street, where many of those who had been rescued were staying.