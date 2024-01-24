Glasgow celebrities: 16 famous faces you didn't know had a connection to Glasgow

2 . Vincent van Gogh

Alexander Reid was a close-friend of Vincent van Gogh and one of the most influential art dealers to come out of Glasgow. The pair became friends after Reid who grew up in Finnieston moved to Paris to study under Theo Van Gogh - the art dealer brother of Vincent Van Gogh. It wasn’t long until Reid encountered the Dutch painter - and the two struck up a good friendship - so much so that Vincent moved in with Alexander Reid and Theo at 54 Rue Lepic - right next to the Moulin Rouge.