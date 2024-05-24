Grand Central Hotel can be found on the corner of Gordon Street and Hope Street making up the front of Glasgow Central Station with the building adjoining to the station concourse.
It’s been a huge part of Glasgow’s hisotry with a number of famous celebrities opting for a night in one of the city’s best loved spots which first opened in 1883. There’s been many changes to the building since then, with the most recent renovation taking place to the hotel during the pandemic as it reopened as voco Grand Central Glasgow in April 2021.
The hotel even has a claim to history as it was the spot where John Logie Baird beamed pictures along a full 438 miles of telephone lines from Glasgow to London on the fourth floor of the hotel.
1. The Beatles
The Fab Four performed in Glasgow on five occasions and on each of them stayed at the Central Hotel. As Beatlemania took off, thousands gathered outside the hotel to try and catch a glimpse of the band.
2. John F Kennedy
John F Kennedy pictured with Glasgow Lord Provost Patrick Dollan during his visit in 1939, when the then future President of The United States met survivors of the TSS Athenia. Photo: SWNS
3. Mick Jagger
Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger stayed at the hotel on more than one occasion when the band were in town. He was snapped alongside Bayern Munich legends Gerd Muller and Franz Beckenbauer before the 1976 European Cup final at Hampden.
4. Frank Sinatra
The legendary crooner stayed at the Central Hotel in 1990 when he visited Glasgow to perform as part of the City of Culture celebrations as he played a concert at Ibrox.
