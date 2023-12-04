Hogmanay is fast approaching, and with all the festivities going on around town, it can be easy to forget to make plans for New Years Eve in Glasgow - so don’t get caught out by having no plans.
Here we share some of the best Hogmanay events we’ve found in and around Glasgow.
Don't get stuck in on New Years watching Jools Holland and his Hootenanny again this year - have a look below at some of the finest venues in the city opening their doors to let Glaswegians bring in the bells for the new year.
1. The Corinthian
The Corinthian Club will host a Hogmanay party from 9pm - 3am across the whole venue. Entertainment this year includes live music, DJs, saxophone players and more. Plus, there is the chance to pre-book private booths.
2. Merchant Square
Merchant Square, Merchant City’s indoor venue featuring bars and restaurants, have just released tickets for their Hogmanay party which is one of the most popular events in Glasgow on New Year’s Eve. Taking place on Sunday December, 31, you can spend the last night of the year in the warmth and under the twinkling lights of Merchant Square and enjoy entertainment from French Fling Showgirls; dance the night away at the Merchant Square ceilidh and enjoy music from Dramboogie.
3. The Ashton Lane Hogmanay street party is back
One of Glasgow’s biggest New Year celebration returns with The Ashton Lane Hogmanay Street Party. The night kicks off at 7pm and includes live entertainmentincluding street performers, bands and DJs. Plus there will be bagpipes in the countdown to new year. Food and drink will be available from the indoor and outdoor bars, food stalls and BBQs. If you’d rather sit in and enjoy the night, tables for dinner can be booked at Brel, Innis and Gunn Taproom, the Ubiquitous Chip, Grosvenor Cafe and more.
4. August House
From 7pm - 2am at the August House, known for their creative and boujee cocktails, will host a Hogmanay party on New Years Eve across their two floors. Expect dance classics all night upstairs, with disco, funk and soul in their basement studio.