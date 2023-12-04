3 . The Ashton Lane Hogmanay street party is back

One of Glasgow’s biggest New Year celebration returns with The Ashton Lane Hogmanay Street Party. The night kicks off at 7pm and includes live entertainmentincluding street performers, bands and DJs. Plus there will be bagpipes in the countdown to new year. Food and drink will be available from the indoor and outdoor bars, food stalls and BBQs. If you’d rather sit in and enjoy the night, tables for dinner can be booked at Brel, Innis and Gunn Taproom, the Ubiquitous Chip, Grosvenor Cafe and more.