Did You Know Glasgow: 8 facts and trivia you didn't know about Glasgow

3 . The hidden network of tunnels underneath our feet

At the junction of Cathedral Street and North Hanover Street a curious standalone building once served as a lift shaft which connects street level to a series of tunnels. The expansive network runs from the Royal Infirmary to the telephone exchange, or ‘Dial House’, on Bothwell Street and runs beneath the city’s subway lines. The telephone exchange is at the heart of the network and was commissioned by the General Post Office (GPO) to host the general processor for the west of Scotland. Built in the 1950s with the Cold War in mind, the exchange was built to withstand a nuclear bomb attack on Glasgow. Rumours surround the web of tunnels with some claiming that they served as an escape route for GPO staff to a bomb shelter under George Square - although the rumour of a nuclear bunker or emergency room underneath George Square or the City Chambers is unsubstantiated. | Contributed