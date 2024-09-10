Did You Know Glasgow: 8 facts and trivia you didn't know about Glasgow

Glasgow is a wonderful city - but it doesn’t reveal all its secrets easily, there are many old artefacts around the city that are puzzling to outsiders and Glaswegians alike, today we wanted to share some of the most interesting, little known facts about Glasgow.
From old remnants of Glasgow in a previous era to the reasoning behind our architectural heritage, take a look below as we explore some classic Glaswegian trivia.
1. Why are Glasgow's tenements two different colours?
Throughout the 18th and 19th century, blonde sandstone was quarried in and around Glasgow, with the majority of the local sandstone used coming from Bishopbriggs and Giffnock quarries pre-1890. After the railway network had been established in Glasgow and across Scotland in 1890 it suddenly became a lot easier (and cheaper) to bring in sandstone from outside the city. The red sandstone you can see around Glasgow was quarried from Dumfries and Ayrshire and was used in construction of new buildings around the city from the beginning of the 20th century. | Contributed
2. Remnants of the Glasgow Hotel
Café Gandolfi is one of the most respected cafe’s in Glasgow - known for its interesting interior and even more exciting authentic Scottish menu. The revolving doors are even older than the café itself, taken from the Grand Hotel at Charing Cross when it was demolished to make way for the new Glasgow inner ring road back in 1968 | Google Maps
3. The hidden network of tunnels underneath our feet
At the junction of Cathedral Street and North Hanover Street a curious standalone building once served as a lift shaft which connects street level to a series of tunnels. The expansive network runs from the Royal Infirmary to the telephone exchange, or ‘Dial House’, on Bothwell Street and runs beneath the city’s subway lines. The telephone exchange is at the heart of the network and was commissioned by the General Post Office (GPO) to host the general processor for the west of Scotland. Built in the 1950s with the Cold War in mind, the exchange was built to withstand a nuclear bomb attack on Glasgow. Rumours surround the web of tunnels with some claiming that they served as an escape route for GPO staff to a bomb shelter under George Square - although the rumour of a nuclear bunker or emergency room underneath George Square or the City Chambers is unsubstantiated. | Contributed
4. The real reason behind bricked up tenement windows
While many folk will tell you that the bricked up windows were put in to avoid a window tax, or to hide chimney flues, in actuality, the bricked up 'fake windows' were common practice for Georgian and Victorian architecture. They were used to maintain the buildings' symmetrical facades. It wasn't exclusive to Glasgow either - as many vertical flights of bricked up windows can be seen in Edinburgh as well. | Tennent's Bar
