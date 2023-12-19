The new documentary about Princes Square will air on STV player over the festive season

As its 35th anniversary celebrations during 2023 come to a close, Princes Square has announced that the documentary Princes Square – A Glasgow icon celebrating 35 years of Princes Square in Buchanan Street, is now showing on STV Player.

The documentary has been created by Up Next Studios and is presented by journalist and broadcaster, Susie Cormack Bruce. It features interviews with the architect of the building, Ian Stewart Campbell; Artie Tresize from Singing Kettle, who had his first gig in Princes Square.

Alexander Millar; Dan Dower and Sheila Fleet explain why they chose the Centre for their brands. Fashion and lifestyle writer, Eva Arrighi; comedian James Gardener and broadcaster and girl about town, Aarti Joshi, talk about the enduring appeal of Princes Square. The film is dedicated to Chris Temple, the Square’s longest-serving team member of almost 25 years, who passed away in the summer.

Glasgow Distillery Company returned to Princes Square this year for their annual Christmas pop-up and launched a collaboration on a limited-edition single malt. Priced at £64 and limited to 347 bottles, the single malt is available exclusively from Princes Square in a pack that also includes two branded Glasgow 1770 whisky glasses.

2023 also saw the third pop-up store for Jamie Genevieve’s Vieve make up brand and during the last quarter, fundraisers for Maggie’s Centres have been held which raised over £10k.

Centre Director, Princes Square, Katie Moody commented: “We’ve had a fantastic year celebrating 35 years of the iconic Princes Square and how fitting for our celebrations to close with the broadcast of our documentary on STV Player. Here’s to the next 35!”