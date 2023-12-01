Princes Square and Maggie's Centre collaboration raises over £10k for charity

Princes Square has been collaborating with their chosen charity, Maggie’s to raise funds for the cancer support charity through events held in the city centre shopping centre.

In November, Princes Square raised over £10,000 for the charity through their fashion show and sold-out Candlelit Concert events.

The next Maggie’s fundraiser is this Saturday (December, 2) with a bucket collection; live performances from 12pm and charity Christmas cards for sale. The performances by community choirs will take place in the courtyard all afternoon.

Centre Director of Princes Square, Katie Moody said: “We thrilled to have raised these valuable funds through our collaboration with charity partner, Maggie’s.

"Most of us know someone who has been touched by cancer and Maggie’s is a charity close to many of our hearts. We are looking forward raising more money for them at our free to attend events this weekend.”

Centre Fundraising Manager at Maggie’s Glasgow, Heather McArthur said: “We’ve been delighted to partner with Princes Square over the past six months. Earlier this year, the team came to us with the idea of hosting a concert by candlelight with the NHSGGC Choir in Princes Square and we just couldn’t say no!”

“We cannot thank the team enough for giving us such a wonderful opportunity. The evening was a wonderful way to highlight the partnership between Maggie’s and the NHS and bring Christmas cheer to Glasgow.

"We are absolutely delighted to say the concert alone raised an incredible £7,000 on the night, which will go a long way to help support people with cancer and their families across the West of Scotland.”