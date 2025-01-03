Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lucky bingo player is ringing in the New Year with a remarkable win, after scooping £81,000 at Mecca Bingo Drumchapel just days before Christmas.

The Drumchapel local, who wishes to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot on Sunday 22nd December, on Mecca’s exclusive Big Bonus game. Known to be a regular at the club, the winner was reportedly stunned by the huge prize, having never imagined landing the jackpot.

Mecca launched Big Bonus, which costs £1 to play, last year. Exclusive to Mecca, the game is played six times a day in Mecca’s clubs nationwide, with the jackpot growing steadily until it’s claimed.

In a twist of fate, the winner almost missed the chance to play as they searched for their spare change just before the game began. Luckily, fortune favoured them: they played and walked away with the second-largest Big Bonus jackpot Mecca has ever seen, a win that had the entire club buzzing with excitement after weeks of eager anticipation.

Alistair Steel, general manager at Mecca Bingo Drumchapel, said: ’’With the Big Bonus jackpot growing over the past few weeks, the atmosphere in the club was incredible when the win took place. The winner was in complete shock and couldn’t believe it. The club atmosphere was electric, especially with it happening just a few days before Christmas.

‘’Usually when someone wins, there’s a celebration which settles before the next game. But this time, the cheering just kept going! The feel-good factor was at an all time high, and that’s why we’re so grateful to share moments like these with our amazing community at Mecca Drumchapel.

“Remarkably, a year ago, at the same time, another player won an incredible £60,000 jackpot on the Big Bonus game at Mecca Drumchapel. Fast forward 12 months, and here we are again with another huge win!”