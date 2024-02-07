Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eric De Meco had a distinguished football career having spent the majority of his time in the game playing for Marseille where he won four league titles and the Champions League in 1993.

After retiring from the game, he picked up his bass and played in many bands before he formed French Oasis tribute band Osiris four years ago who are getting set to perform at Glasgow's legendary King Tut's Wah Wah Hut on Friday, February 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also won a league title with Monaco in 1997 and was capped 23 times for France who we won the Kirin Cup with and was part of the squad which participated at Euro 1996.

We spoke to Eric about his experiences in Glasgow and how much it means for the band to be playing at the venue where Oasis were discovered in May 1993 by Alan McGee - around the same time De Meco won the Champions League.

What are your memories of coming to Glasgow with Marseille in the Champions League in November 1992?

"Playing at Ibrox Stadium is one of my top three best memories in my football career. A full stadium ten minutes before the game, with Rangers fans applauding the opponent, the noise and the crowd proximity from the field. I was even applauded by the fans for a long sliding tackle. It was an amazing atmosphere!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do you remember if you got to see much of the city on that visit?

"Unfortunately no, this is a real problem in this job, I only saw the hotel and the stadium, that Is why I am so happy to be back in Scotland. My Fiancée came to Scotland a few years ago and literally fell in love with the place. I know we will come again for a long road trip across the country."

How does winning titles in France and the Champions League compare to going on stage with Osiris?

"There are lots of similar points between going on a stage and on to a football pitch but I fell more pressure going on stage. I played football almost all of my life whereas I have been a 'musician' for only a few years."

Advertisement

Advertisement

You will be performing at King Tut's which is where Alan McGee discovered Oasis in the nineties, how much does this venue mean to you and the band?

"When I created Osiris, I hoped that someday I could play at King Tut’s. This place is mythical for all the Oasis fans and we are really excited to play at this venue. The Scottish Oasis fans are experts and we are going to live a unique moment. We will share the scene with Resurrection Stones Roses who well-known in Scotland. We can’t wait to be there!"

The band has been endorsed by Noel Gallagher, what has the bands relationship been like with the former Oasis lead guitarist and songwriter?