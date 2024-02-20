Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strathbungo Window Wanderland will once again transform Southside streets as residents come together to create a spectacular outdoor gallery on Saturday February, 24.

The popularity of this quirky community event, is down to the efforts of local residents who create their own colourful window displays as visitors and locals walk around the streets to spot individual displays.

From performances in front rooms to amazing projections onto buildings; mischievous monkeys, polka dot parties, disco balls, bubble baths, mythical creatures, intricate installations, pop up bingo halls and tattoo parlours, fantastical faraway lands and music filling the streets, the scene has been set by previous Wanderland events.

A collection of previous window displays at Strathbungo Window Wanderland

All residents in the local area are invited to participate in the event and create a display in the front windows of their flat, house, business or shop.

“A ‘display’ could be as simple as a candle, book, fairy lights or image in a window. Or you could go all out and stage a performance in your front room! Simple or spectacular… it’s completely up to you” say the volunteer organisers.

Govanhill Voices community choir will be performing once again between 7pm - 8.30pm. They will be popping up at the bottom of Marywood Square at 7pm and at the bottom of Queens Square at 8pm.