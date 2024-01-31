We've just about made it out of January Glasgow, and what a month it has been - while many of us may have just about financially recovered from the Christmas period - it's still the season to pinch pennies in our humble opinion, so today we wanted to look at the best things you can for free in Glasgow this February.
From new exhibitions to whole swathes of films showing for free at the Glasgow Film Festival - you can get cultured without breaking the bank in the second month of the year.
Take a look below at 11 events, exhibitions, and things to do you can get involved with for absolutely free in February 2024.
1. Catch a film at Glasgow Film Festival
The widely popular morning screenings are once again absolutely free at Glasgow Film Festival which gives audiences a chance to watch undisputed classics.
2. Discover Maryhill history at The George Ward Collection
A collection of old never-before-seen pictures of Maryhill by late community photographer George Ward will go on exhibition throughout February at Maryhill Burgh Halls with entry being absolutely free!
3. Do something different at The Tramway
You can view Sydney-based artist Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran's exhibition in the Tramway's main gallery with a melange of multi-limbed, fertility, guardian, protector, joker and warrior figures.
4. Reminisce at Oscar Marzaroli's Gorbals
Head along to Gorbals Library to view 21 historical photographs of the Gorbals by famed Scots-Italian photographer Oscar Marzaroli.