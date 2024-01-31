Shock as popular burger restaurant shuts both Glasgow branches after over a decade in Glasgow
BRGR - which is incredibly popular with students for their cheap food - have announced the sudden closure of the city centre and west end branch
A burger restaurant popular with students and residents alike for their cheap sit-in and takeaway food has shut down both their Glasgow branches after a decade in the city.
BRGR, which has branches on Great Western Road and Royal Exchange Square and formerly had a branch in Newington in Edinburgh and Giffnock in East Renfrewshire, will open their doors for the final time on February 11 - in a blow to burger fans everywhere.
Announcing the news on social media, BRGR addressed their fans: "BRGR will be opening for the last time on 11th of February.
"Let's turn the next two weeks into a Special O'Cajun, grab the Hot Chick in your life and stop by for one last BRGR. We want to thank you for your support over the last ten years and for all the memories we've made."
Fans of the popular burger chain expressed their sadness over the news of the closure, which had been a staple for many Glaswegians for 10 years. Farewell you beautiful burger restaurant, you will be missed.