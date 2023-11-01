Gerard Butler has been snapped at some popular and well-known Glasgow locations

Gerard Butler is one of Scotland’s best-known actors having appeared in some huge Hollywood blockbusters over the years with a portfolio that includes the likes of Tomorrow Never Dies, 300 and London Has Fallen.

Although brought up in Paisley, Butler has a strong connection to Glasgow having won a place to study law at the University of Glasgow where he became the president of the university law society.

Butler began his career as a trainee lawyer at a firm in Edinburgh but didn’t last long in the job due to late nights and missing work which meant that he had to pursue another career. He left Scotland and headed south to London where he held various jobs before meeting an old friend from his time at the Scottish Youth Theatre who was now a casting director.

He eventually got his break in the industry when he was cast in Steven Berkoff‘s play of Coriolanus before getting other small parts in movies, with his film debut coming in 1997 when he played the role of Billy Connolly’s character’s young brother in Mrs Brown which also featured Judi Dench.

The Hollywood A-lister has regularly returned home to Glasgow when he is not in Los Angeles or working on any other movies with him being spotted in the city in September.

1 . Old Salty’s Hollywood A-lister Gerard Butler dined at Old Salty’s on Byres Road where he happily posed for snaps with workers at the West End restaurant.

2 . GlasGLOW Butler enjoyed the final weekend of GlasGLOW at the Botanic Gardens back in 2019.

3 . Taylor Ferguson’s salon He was pictured at the salon of well-known hairstylist Taylor Ferguson on Bath Street where he has visited on more than one occasion.

4 . University of Glasgow After being head boy at St Mirin’s & St Margaret’s High School in Paisley, Butler won a place to study law at the University of Glasgow Photo: Third Party