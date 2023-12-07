Glasgow at Christmas: 6 of the best festive activities to do in Glasgow this weekend

Get out and about in Glasgow this weekend with these festive activities to get you in the Christmas spirit

With it being almost two weeks until Christmas Day, get out and about in Glasgow this weekend with there being plenty of festive activities to enjoy.

Whether you fancy picking up some gifts for friends and loved ones or relaxing at the theatre having a good laugh at a pantomime we've got you covered with some of the best festive activities to do in the city this weekend.

From markets to live music, it's a bustling time of the year so head out and enjoy yourself - honestly you'll thank us later.

1 . Glasgow Winterfest Head down to Winterfest at George Square and pull on your ice skates for a go at the ice rink. There's plenty to keep the kids entertained with plenty of food and drink also on offer.

2 . Glasgow Science Centre Festive Market Sleigh your shopping list at Glasgow Science Centre's festive market which takes place this weekend December 9 and 10. There is a fantastic selection of vendors joining at the event who are eager to help you tick off your Santa wishlist. From jewellery, crafts, artwork, toys and so much more.

3 . Panto Nothing quite beats heading along to a pantomime at Christmas so head along to one of the many which Glasgow has on throughout the month this weekend.

4 . Park Lane Christmas Market Pick up some extra special Christmas gifts at Park Lane Christmas Market which will take place this weekend and next in Glasgow's Southside. You can browse through their range of stalls and have a bite to eat at their food court if you fancy.