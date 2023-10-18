These are the best Christmas Markets to visit in Glasgow in 2023

Christmas might seem like a long while away now - but it’s creeping closer and closer each and every day.

With Christmas fever beginning to grip us all it can be hard to plan gifts, trips, and just about anything at all - that’s why today we wanted to help out with this guide to Glasgow’s Christmas Markets.

Whether you’re in the market for mulled wine, pigs in blankets, or artisan crafts - all of these Christmas Markets will fill you with festive cheer in the run-up to the holidays.

1 . George Square Christmas Market The George Square Christmas market has brought huge crowds to Glasgow in the past with their attractions like the lighthouse slide and massive ferris wheel with views over the city centre. Photo: JPI

2 . The Barras Fra from your traditional Christmas market, the Barras host special rotational traders for five weeks over the Christmas period. An incredibly overlooked spot at Christmas, you can grab gifts you won’t be able to find anywhere else and some festive food and drink to boot too.

3 . Glasgow Fort The Glasgow Fort Christmas Market is a great place to stop in while shopping for gifts - with festive food and drink, and Christmas characters like the Grinch and Santa himself often making an appearance. Last year the fort even sported a Ferris Wheel and German-style bar.

4 . Riverside Museum Christmas Markets At the Christmas Markets in the Riverside you can experience a fairytale Victorian Glasgow Christmas Market - with over 40 stalls inside the museum selling handmade and crafted gifts including candles and melts, silver jewellery, decorations, art prints, clothing & accessories, gifts for babies, and even gifts for your pets too.