If you've not already got your Christmas tree up, here are some of the best places to pick up a real tree in and around Glasgow

If you like to keep with tradition during the festive season and prefer to have a real Christmas tree, we've put together a list of some of the best places in and around Glasgow selling and delivering tress.

Nothing quite beats the smell of a real Christmas tree wafting through the house with more and more people opting to go for a real tree rather than an artificial one.

You have the option of picking from Nordmann Fir, Fraser Fir, Potted Nordmann fir Christmas trees and can even get the chance to cut down your tree before taking it home.

1 . Edenmill Farm Head out to Edenmill Farm in Blanefield just outside of Glasgow to pick up a stunning Christmas tree. They're open every day up until December, 23. You can even cut down your own tree or have it delivered straight to your door.

2 . Xmas Trees Glasgow You can find a selection of Nordmann Fir, Fraser Fir, and Lodgepole Pines at Xmas Trees Glasgow which is found on Drakemire Drive in Glasgow.

3 . West End Garden Centre If you are out and about in Glasgow's West End pop into the West End Garden Centre on Peel Street who will get you sorted with a lovely Christmas tree.

4 . Roots Fruits & Flowers Visit Roots Fruits & Flowers on Great Western Road and sniff the pine needles and the musky bark before picking up the perfect Christmas tree.