Glasgow is a truly beautiful city - it’s no surprise that so many artists want to try and depict our streets onto canvas.
We wanted to look right back, with some paintings featured in the gallery nearly 200 years old, right up until the modern day to see how artists view our streets, and how much the city has changed in reality.
Paintings offer us a different view of our city from photographs - they can depict a feeling, a mood, and a lot more emotions than a photograph can - especially the older paintings which were a lot more capable of capturing an active scene than early cameras.
Of course some paintings outdate even the invention of cameras, which is particularly interesting given its our only window into the past street scenes of Glasgow. Of course maps and prose can try and set the scene, but none can come quite as close as capturing a street scene as a painting can.
Glasgow has always been a city that treasures the arts - whether that be through institutions like the Glasgow School of Art, or even early years classes in primary schools across the city - art has never been something that is overlooked in Glasgow.
We love to champion our artists here in Glasgow too - whether they be the likes of architectural great Charles Rennie Mackintosh or the Big Yin himself, Billy Connolly - Glasgow is a city that loves art.
For more on Glasgow paintings, make sure to check out our article: Paintings of Glasgow: 8 of the all-time best paintings made in Glasgow or by Glaswegian artists
For more historical features on Glasgow, heritage and history articles, and updates on the arts, make sure to check out our newsletter: Bringing you the best of GlasgowWorld in a newsletter - sign up for free today.
Take a look below at Glaswegian street scenes throughout the ages, as depicted by artists on canvas.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.