Glasgow is a weird and wonderful place with so much going on - sometimes living in the city you can get a real fear of missing out (or FOMO as socials have taken to calling it) - that’s why we put together this list of 20 things you need to do in Glasgow before the end of 2024.
Even if you’re just leaving Glasgow - make sure you’ve ticked off this list before you do!
Here’s our Glasgow bucket list, featuring 20 restaurants, pubs, clubs, activities, and much more you need to see or do before the end of 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.