Glasgow Bucket List 2024: 20 things every Glaswegian should do before the end of the year

Liam Smillie
Digital Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 16:29 BST

Here’s our Glasgow bucket list of 20 things you need to do, restaurants you need to eat in, and pubs you need to drink in before 2024 ends

Glasgow is a weird and wonderful place with so much going on - sometimes living in the city you can get a real fear of missing out (or FOMO as socials have taken to calling it) - that’s why we put together this list of 20 things you need to do in Glasgow before the end of 2024.

Even if you’re just leaving Glasgow - make sure you’ve ticked off this list before you do!

Here’s our Glasgow bucket list, featuring 20 restaurants, pubs, clubs, activities, and much more you need to see or do before the end of 2024.

1. Enjoy Glaswegian fine dining

2. Enjoy a trip on the new Glasgow Underground

3. See the latest film at Glasgow Film Theatre

4. Get yourself down to the Tall Ship

