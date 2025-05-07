Glasgow Celebrities Back In Time: 6 pictures of Glaswegian famous faces in the 2000s

These are six pictures of Glasgow celebrities in their younger days during the 2000s

The 2000s were truly an incredible time to be alive in Glasgow - whether you were growing up in the era of tamagotchis and the Cheeky Girls - or you were all grown heading out to some of the best pubs and clubs the city has ever seen.

A few famous faces made huge breakthroughs during the noughties and we wanted to look back at early photographs of them.

Here are six pictures of Glaswegian famous when they were young.

Brian 'Limmy' Limond made his first comedy sketch show series for BBC Scotland in 2010.

1. Limmy

Brian 'Limmy' Limond made his first comedy sketch show series for BBC Scotland in 2010. | BBC

Portrait of Scottish indie band Franz Ferdinand (Alex Kapranos, Nick McCarthy, Bob Hardy and Paul Thomson) photographed in Glasgow in June 2003.

2. Franz Ferdinand

Portrait of Scottish indie band Franz Ferdinand (Alex Kapranos, Nick McCarthy, Bob Hardy and Paul Thomson) photographed in Glasgow in June 2003. | Getty Images

Cranhill-born Billy Boyd pictured in The Lord of the Rings in the early 2000s.

3. Billy Boyd

Cranhill-born Billy Boyd pictured in The Lord of the Rings in the early 2000s. | IMDB

James McAvoy reads during a appearence of the cast of "The Chronicles Of Narnia" to Barnes & Noble.

4. James McAvoy

James McAvoy reads during a appearence of the cast of "The Chronicles Of Narnia" to Barnes & Noble. | Getty Images

