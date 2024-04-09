2000s pop icons The Cheeky Girls spotted in Glasgow City Centre corner shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Cheeky Girls were spotted in a Glasgow City Centre corner shop this afternoon (April 9) during a photo-call publicity stunt in collaboration with Irn-Bru.
The Cheeky Girls, known for their early noughties hit single ‘The Cheeky Song’, spent the afternoon getting snapped at the Nisa Local at the top of Hope Street (248 Hope Street) supporting the launch of Irn-Bru Extra’s new flavours: Raspberry Ripple and Wild Berry Slush.
Irn-Bru’s new flavours are meant to be reminiscent of the early 2000s - hence the wild pair-up with The Cheeky Girls, who essentially gave their voices 20 years ago to be the soundtrack of the early noughties.
The identical twin sisters from Romania, Monica and Gabriela, took the city centre newsagent back to a time of of blue eyeshadow, Tamagotchis, and flip-phones as they endorsed the new limited edition flavours of Scotland’s favourite drink.
Gareth Gates and S Club 7’s Bradley McIntosh, also rolled back the years in a series of social posts taking a sip back in time to release IRN-BRU’s new 2000s-inspired flavours.
The limited edition flavours will only be on store shelves across Scotland for a short while - you can get them as individual 330ml cans and 8 packs in most supermarkets and convenience stores.
Writing to their instagram, the Cheeky Girls captioned a photo posted two weeks ago:”We have travelled back to the noughties with the two new nostalgic-inspired @IRNBRU Xtra flavours. Cheeky Cheeky! “Try the limited-edition IRN-BRU Xtra Raspberry Ripple and Wild Berry Slush while stocks last for the taste that takes you back. Keep your eyes peeled for details on where we'll be popping up in a very cheeky location with IRN-BRU soon.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.