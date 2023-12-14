Glasgow comes out in force for annual Santa Dash

More than 3,500 Santas donned their trainers to raise funds for charities in Glasgow's super Santa Dash at the weekend

The festive family fun run took place over a 5K route starting and finishing on Glasgow Green.

The winter weather failed to affect the festivities as runners of all ages and abilities limbered up to tackle the course. And lots of dogs also brought their owners along to take part too!

Bailie Thomas Kerr started the run which jingled round the park, through the Gorbals and along the riverside, on behalf of Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren.

The Lord Provost congratulated everyone who took part on their extremely festive attire and their amazing fundraising efforts.

Councillor McLaren said: "Everyone loves the Santa Dash, it is held in great affection by runners and spectators alike and the participants do an amazing job of raising funds for a range of charities."

The Santa Dash was organised by Glasgow City Council in partnership with Beatson Cancer Charity. Any profits from the event (from registration fees) will be split between the Beatson Cancer Charity and the Lord Provost's Fund for Vulnerable Children.

Medals were presented to everyone who crossed the finish line at the landmark 2014 Commonwealth Games sculpture.

1 . Glasgow Santa Dash

2 . Glasgow Santa Dash

3 . Glasgow Santa Dash