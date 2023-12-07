Glasgow City Council agrees to twin with Ukrainian city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The move comes after the city suspended its relationship with Rostov-On-Don in Russia, and was agreed at a meeting of the full council this morning (Thursday).

Council leader Susan Aitken met with the Consul General for Ukraine in the UK, Andrii Kuslii, and the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain to get their view on which city would be “the best fit for Glasgow”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mykolaiv, which has suffered Russian missile strikes, was chosen as it shares a shipbuilding history with Glasgow. Representatives of Mykolaiv will be invited to a signing ceremony.

Cllr Aitken and Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren previously sent a letter to the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Syenkevych, to express “friendship and solidarity” with the people of the city.

It added: “Glasgow and Mykolaiv have much in common, in particular our history as great shipbuilding cities. We believe that the people of Glasgow would be very willing to provide practical support and aid as well as moral support to the people of Mykolaiv, as you work to provide for their needs and reconstruct your city amid the ongoing threat of attack and following the loss and injury of so many of your citizens to Russian aggression.

“And once Ukraine has secured its victory in this war, Glasgow would continue as an international friend and supporter of Mykolaiv. We deeply respect the bravery and resilience of Mykolaiv’s people in the face of all they have endured, and your own personal courage and leadership you have shown as their mayor.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mayor of Mykolaiv provided a draft memorandum of understanding which outlines “potential areas of cooperation”. These include citizenship and humanity, economic development, trade, environment and sustainability, science, technology, education, culture, health and sports.

In a letter, Mr Syenkevych said: “It is a great honour for me and our city to expand our international ties at such a difficult time for Ukraine to share international experience in order to rebuild Mykolaiv and bring the war to a speedy end.

“The Mykolaiv City Council, even in such extremely complicated times, is clearly aware of the importance of international relations for the city development and reconstruction and is interested in establishment of new fruitful twinning relations.”