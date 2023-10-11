Glasgow Fort set to host community fireworks festival on Bonfire Night
The event organised by Community Events Scotland will include a firework display and entertainment
Glasgow Fort will once again host the Glasgow North East Fireworks Festival organised by Community Events Scotland on Sunday 5th November.
Attendance at the event is free with a range of entertainment on offer throughout the day, starting at 11am and finishing at 10pm. This includes music of legendary R&B group, The Drifters and Motown, ahead of the firework display.
Other entertainment will consist of an enchanted princess pantomime, performances from local musicians, a live wrestling show from Iron Girders and a host of rides and shows as part of the onsite funfair. There will also be a selection of pop-up food stalls for visitors to enjoy.
The free festival will open at 12pm with stage performances starting from 12:15pm, including music from The Wee Garage Band at 5pm and songs from The Drifters and Motown at 6pm.
The fireworks display will take place from 7:30pm and the final act closing the event will take place between 8:00pm and 9:30pm - which will be announced shortly. Festival goers can also enjoy a funfair throughout the day and into the evening, with all rides subject to a small cost.
Alcohol will be strictly prohibited at the event and sparklers are also banned to help keep everyone safe. There are plenty of food outlets at Glasgow Fort which will remain open which includes Leopardo Pizza, Wagamama’s, Monterey Jacks, Five Guys, Nando’s, and many more with all shops and VUE cinema remaining open as usual.
