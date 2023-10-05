Showcase fireworks display to take place near Glasgow at Strathclyde Country Park

North and South Lanarkshire councils are to jointly stage the event in November

It has been anounced that a major fireworks display is to take place at Strathclyde Country Park next month.

North and South Lanarkshire councils have come together to put on the event which will be held on Sunday, November 5 that will include a display of fireworks that will fill the sky with bright colours as well as there being a huge bonfire in the middle of the lake at the park.

It will be welcomed news for people living in Glasgow after we previously reported that there would be no fireworks event at Glasgow Green for the fourth year running.

South Lanarkshire Council’s Executive Director of Community and Enterprise Resources, David Booth said: “Strathclyde Country Park is a wonderful venue for the firework display and allows residents to enjoy the occasion safely at a professionally run event

“We encourage residents to follow advice from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to ensure everyone celebrates fireworks night safely.

“The event is expected to be very busy and we would advise anyone coming along to arrive early and enjoy the food outlets and the bonfire. If possible, travel by public transport or park further away and walk as there is limited parking in the park itself.”