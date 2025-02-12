As Valentine’s Day is only a couple of days away, we wanted to put together a list of the best independent shops in Glasgow where you can pick up a gift for your loved one.

If you haven't already bought a gift for that special person in your life, don't fear as we have you covered with some of the best independent retailers in Glasgow to pick up gifts for Valentine's Day.

Forget about the big brands as you can find something much more personal and unique at one of these retailers who stock everything from beautiful bouquets of flowers to personalised jewellery.

Here are 14 of the best independent shops for Valentine’s Day 2025.

1 . The Nancy Smillie Shop Nancy Smillie stock everything from ceramics to beautiful jewellery meaning you can pick up a special gift for the special person in your life. 53 Cresswell Ln, Glasgow G12 8AE. | The Nancy Smillie Shop

2 . Flower Fusion Pop into Flower Fusion on Duke Street who will sort you out with a beautiful bouquet of flowers for Valentine's Day. 515 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1DL. | Supplied

3 . Roots Fruits & Flowers Roots Fruits & Flowers were voted as the Best Independent Food Shop by BBC Good Food and stock everything from gorgeous bouquets of flowers to special hampers - they will help you out when choosing a special Valentine's Day gift. 455 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HH. | Roots Fruits & Flowers