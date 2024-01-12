Register
Valentine's Day Glasgow 2024: The 8 most romantic restaurants in Glasgow for a Valentine's date

Valentine's Day is an all-important date for couples in Glasgow - so don't get caught out - these are the most romantic restaurants in Glasgow in 2024

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 12th Jan 2024, 17:23 GMT

If you're looking to make someone feel special this Valentine’s Day - treating them to a meal at one of Glasgow’s most romantic restaurants will show how you feel.

The city boasts a lot of the best restaurants in Scotland - and those looking for a bit of fine dining by candlelight, or a relaxing meal in a comfortable setting, have lots of options in Glasgow.

It's fast approaching as well, just over a month away, so get prepared and don't get caught out!

But that’s not all - not simply content to provide ideas for couples, we’ve included the details to a speed dating event for singles.

Take a look below at the 8 best restaurants to treat your loved one to Valentine's Day date in Glasgow.

Arta is a Spanish restaurant in the Merchant City with incredibly plush surroundings - the perfect setting for the perfect Valentine's Day date in Glasgow.

1. Arta

You can't go wrong with the chip - classy food, classy drinks, and best of all its on Ashton Lane, possibly the most romantic place in Glasgow.

2. Ubiquitous Chip

La Lanterna is one of the oldest and most respected restaurants in Glasgow - and what's more romantic than Italian food? French food maybe, but that's besides the point, La Lanterna is the palce to be on Valentine's Day - not to mention it's a favourite of Glaswegian legend Paolo Nutini.

3. La Lanterna

Hazel is another one of the newest restaurants in Glasgow and exudes class from its base in the AC Marriott by George Square.

4. Hazel

