Valentine's Day is an all-important date for couples in Glasgow - so don't get caught out - these are the most romantic restaurants in Glasgow in 2024

If you're looking to make someone feel special this Valentine’s Day - treating them to a meal at one of Glasgow’s most romantic restaurants will show how you feel.

The city boasts a lot of the best restaurants in Scotland - and those looking for a bit of fine dining by candlelight, or a relaxing meal in a comfortable setting, have lots of options in Glasgow.

It's fast approaching as well, just over a month away, so get prepared and don't get caught out!

But that’s not all - not simply content to provide ideas for couples, we’ve included the details to a speed dating event for singles.

Take a look below at the 8 best restaurants to treat your loved one to Valentine's Day date in Glasgow.

1 . Arta Arta is a Spanish restaurant in the Merchant City with incredibly plush surroundings - the perfect setting for the perfect Valentine's Day date in Glasgow.

2 . Ubiquitous Chip You can't go wrong with the chip - classy food, classy drinks, and best of all its on Ashton Lane, possibly the most romantic place in Glasgow.

3 . La Lanterna La Lanterna is one of the oldest and most respected restaurants in Glasgow - and what's more romantic than Italian food? French food maybe, but that's besides the point, La Lanterna is the palce to be on Valentine's Day - not to mention it's a favourite of Glaswegian legend Paolo Nutini.