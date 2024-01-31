Watch more of our videos on Shots!

14 February is just around the corner, the annual feast day of a saint whose actual story is conclusively unknown yet has become a cultural symbol of romance. Valentine’s is a day dedicated to lovers, for them to share affection for each other through some form of gesture. And while the holiday has, to a fair extent, been tainted by commercial interests in recent decades it remains rooted by its initial intentions.

See, the prospect of this celebration provides a mask for vulnerability spurring people to take action when it comes to romantic desire - encouragement in the collective if you will. But the physical promotion of love in the surrounding world also seeps into our subconscious and steers our thoughts down routes they not ordinarily wonder.

It’s no surprise then that Valentine’s is the second most popular period for marriage proposals annually, what is possibly the most significant gesture of love one can make and only overtaken by Christmas. It is in honour of this fact that we spoke to Heather, a sales assistant for the Glasgow-founded jewellery brand ROX in their Argyle Arcade store, to seek advice on buying an engagement ring:

“Valentine’s Day is one of our busiest seasons, there’s lots of February proposals and weddings. We really get a bit of buzz from it.

Tips for someone buying an engagement ring:

“It’s always good to have an idea on whether your partner likes to wear gold or silver jewellery and match that with the ring you go for. Make sure you try and come in at least eight weeks in advance just so you have enough time to ensure the ring is made in the perfect size and style.

“Also, sometimes getting a second opinion from one of their friends or family members, get to know if they’ve mentioned anything to them so you know you’re getting exactly what they like.”

Why diamonds?

“Diamonds have been a symbol of romance for hundreds and hundreds of years so there’s really a special significance behind them. As well, this is something they’re going to wear forever, it’s something they’re never going to take off.”

What styles should someone think of?

“You’ve got all of your different cuts as well as your different metal types. Gold bands have really been back in this year as well as radiants - that’s a rectangular cut with slightly different facets cut into it than your regular emerald. Ovals have been going strong for a while now, they’ve really taken the year by storm.

“People have been going for a thinner band look but I would never recommend going below a 1.8mm because then it gets too thin, but yeah that look’s really in at the moment.”

What should they do?

“First thing to do is have a look in our windows, see what you like and what you’re drawn to, what you think your partner would like. One of our sales assistants will come and help you - they’ll find out what you’re looking for and then take you upstairs. They’ll then take you through ROX’s five Cs; these are the five most important things to consider for when you’re buying your engagement ring and looking at diamonds.

“You’ve got your Cut, Colour, Clarity, Certification and Carat weight. Your assistant will then bring you some different choices and talk you through them.”

How to get their ring size discreetly?

“Some people get sized when their friend is going in. Another idea is if they wear a ring on the ring finger on their right hand or on other fingers, they can usually be used for reference. Brining in rings that they’d wear is a good thing for us to gage off of. Basically getting as much information as you can from other jewellery, or even family members who have similar sized hands.”

What is classic?